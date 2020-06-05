Furniture maker to close Mississippi manufacturing plant

(Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for La-Z Boy)

NEWTON, Miss. (AP) — A Michigan-based furniture maker is announcing the closure of its Mississippi manufacturing plant.

La-Z-Boy Inc. on Thursday said would permanently close its upholstery manufacturing facility in Newton.

The company aims to reduce its global workforce, The Meridian Star reported.

The Monroe, Michigan-based firm cited the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in its decision.

The Mississippi plant was built in 1960 and employs about 300 people, the newspaper reported. It manufactures La-Z-Boy recliners and sofas.

La-Z-Boy said the Mississippi plant’s production will be shifted to the company’s plants in Dayton, Tennessee; Neosho, Missouri; and Siloam Springs, Arkansas.