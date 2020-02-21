FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Rankin Hinds Pearl River Flood and Drainage Control District held a special meeting on Friday to discuss the One Lake Project.

The project is being pushed by some local leaders to widen the flow of the Pearl River through Jackson. They said it would reduce the impact of flooding.

Engineers, who support the project, discussed how it would have worked during the recent flooding in the metro area. They identified 162 structures in northeast Jackson that were affected by the flooding. If the project was in place, they said only eight structures would have been impacted.

“Based on all our hydraulic modeling we’ve done over the last five or six years, all that modeling and data has been reviewing by the Corps of Engineers during this process,” said engineer Blake Mendrop.

The future of the One Lake Project is now in the hands of the Army Corps of Engineers.