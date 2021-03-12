G.V. Montgomery VA Medical Center begins Janssen COVID-19 vaccinations

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Saturday, the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center will begin COVID-19 vaccination with the Janssen vaccine, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization for this vaccine.

According to the VA, in clinical trials, the Janssen vaccine showed an efficacy of 66% against moderate to severe/critical COVID-19 disease occurring at least 28 days after vaccination — and demonstrated greater than 85% efficacy in preventing severe/critical COVID-19 disease occurring at least 28 days after vaccination.

“The Jackson VA Medical Center is eager to be able to offer a third highly effective vaccine to more Veterans,” said Kai Mentzer, Acting Medical Center Director. “This one-dose vaccine will help us reach our ultimate goal of offering COVID-19 vaccination to all Veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.”

As of March 11, 2021, the Jackson VA Medical Center provided Moderna COVID-19 vaccine first doses to 9751 Veterans, employees, and federal partners, and both doses to more than 6,046 of these individuals.

Veterans who are enrolled and receiving health care in VA are eligible to get the vaccine as supplies become available. Veterans who are 50 years old and over interested in receiving the Janssen vaccine are asked to contact the Jackson VA Medical Center’s Call Center at 601-362-4471, extension 56100, Monday through Friday between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to be scheduled. The Moderna two-dose COVID-19 vaccine is also currently available. Veterans are required to enroll with VA in order to receive health care. However, to receive care in VA, enrollees must meet certain eligibility requirements under current law, which may include income limits.