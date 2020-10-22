Gaither Vocal Band to perform at State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced on Thursday the details of the Gaither Vocal Band outdoor concert at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

The concert will be held on Saturday, October 24, at 6:00 p.m. The Gaither Vocal Band will perform gospel classics, as well as new songs for all ages and backgrounds.

“I am pleased to announce that we are hosting the multi-Grammy Award-winning recording artists, the Gaither Vocal Band, at the Mississippi Fairgrounds this Saturday, October 24. This outdoor event is a great opportunity for families and folks of all ages and walks of life to get out and enjoy a musical performance in a safe, clean environment. Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the grounds,” said Gipson. “We will have chairs available for our guests; however, we encourage concertgoers to bring their own chairs, so they can sit comfortably and easily spread out from other family groups.”

For people attending the concert, parking will be available in designated parking locations at First Baptist Church of Jackson. Shuttle buses will transport concertgoers from the First Baptist Church of Jackson to the Fairgrounds for drop-off near the concert area free of charge. The shuttle service will operate from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Due to additional events taking place on the fairgrounds, those attending the concert that plan to park on the Fairgrounds must enter the Fairgrounds through Gate 1, Gate 3, Gate 5 or Gate 7. Gate 1 and Gate 7 will be accessible to walkers only. Gate 3 and Gate 5 will be accessible to walkers and vehicles.

Admission is $5.00 per person for ages 6 and up, which includes admission to the Mississippi State Fair.

For more information, visit here.

