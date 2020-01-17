GALLERY: Whitehouse community rallies behind Patrick Mahomes ahead of AFC Championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Pearl River in the Jackson Metro continues to steadily rise following continued rainfall over the past 5 days. The updated Friday morning Pearl River forecast from the National Weather Service predicts the river level will reach 35 feet by this weekend (six inches lower than previously forecast). If reached, this would be the highest Pearl River level since April 2003, when the river crested at 35.2 feet. Multiple other rivers are also in flood stage, including the Mississippi River at Vicksburg and the Big Black River at Bovina.

When the river level reaches 34 feet, a measurement from the bottom of the river in Jackson, some locations around the Metro begin to be impacted by the high water. The below impact areas are based on estimated flood extent from the National Weather Service and road impacts listed by the City of Jackson.