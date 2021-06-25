Galloway Children’s Center hosts annual Patriotic Parade

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 100 children and their families participated in a Fourth of July parade in downtown Jackson Friday morning.

The annual parade was hosted by Galloway Children’s Center. They usually host the parade the week before Independence Day. The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson police and Jackson firefighters took part in the event.

“Things like this, us integrating into the community without doing enforcement, is really the pathway to a close relationship with the community that we serve,” said Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance.

“It’s always important to recognize our country and our patriots,” said Eric James, who attended the parade.

The parade’s organizer, Sharon Patterson, said the event is not only to teach children about Independence Day, but it also helps bring people together.

“It’s the first time a lot of these children have been able to be with community helpers and community people up close, and it will be a time for them to trust and see the positive side,” she said.