Garden Club of Jackson hosts Art, Soul and Bloom! Fundraiser

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Garden Club of Jackson will host the Art, Soul and Bloom! Fundraiser on Wednesday, April 14, with a special appearance by French Impressionist artist Jill Steenhuis.

The event will offer a variety of safe, social-distanced events with Steenhuis leading workshops, lectures, demonstrations, and a screening of her documentary film.

Proceeds from the events will benefit the Garden Club of Jackson, which will help transform The Mississippi Museum of Art’s Payton City Garden into a landscaped Alyne Payton Cutting and Culinary Garden.