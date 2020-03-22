Gas prices continue to drop around the U.S.

(CNN) – Gas prices continue to drop across the United States, but fewer people are traveling. 19 states now have gas price averages that are less than $2.00 per gallon.

The national average price for gas is $2.15. That’s $0.40 cheaper than this time a year ago, according to AAA.

The last time average gas prices were this low was December 2016.

Crude oil has gone down 63% since March 9. Predictions are that prices at the pump will drop another $0.40 to $0.70 per gallon in the next month or two.

Normally, this kind of reduction would be a major boon to consumers, but too many people are unemployed or sheltering in place due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). Consumers are not benefiting from the lower prices as much as they normally would.