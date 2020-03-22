Breaking News
67 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 207 total cases in state

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Latest Announcements from CDC

Gas prices continue to drop around the U.S.

News
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Gas prices continue to drop across the United States, but fewer people are traveling. 19 states now have gas price averages that are less than $2.00 per gallon.

The national average price for gas is $2.15. That’s $0.40 cheaper than this time a year ago, according to AAA.

The last time average gas prices were this low was December 2016.

Crude oil has gone down 63% since March 9. Predictions are that prices at the pump will drop another $0.40 to $0.70 per gallon in the next month or two.

Normally, this kind of reduction would be a major boon to consumers, but too many people are unemployed or sheltering in place due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). Consumers are not benefiting from the lower prices as much as they normally would.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories