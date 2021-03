JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi as well as the rest of the nation are seeing a spike in gas prices. According to AAA, gas prices across the state are up 27 cents in just the last month.

The rise in prices is partially due to the deep freeze across the South which shut down production in about a dozen oil refineries across Texas.

Some Jacksonians said they can feel those affects on their wallet.

Experts said while a peak price of $3 is possible, it is not likely.