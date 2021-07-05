Gas prices on the rise this summer in Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Mississippi has the cheapest gas prices in the country this summer, but the prices are an increase from the past year.

The statewide average is $2.75 a gallon for regular grade gas. Last year, the price average price was $1.82 a gallon because not as many people were traveling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The highest average price for gas in the state was $3.96 in 2008.

If prices keep rising in Mississippi, people could have to pay $3.00 a gallon.

“We’re looking at a statewide average at about $2.75 a gallon, and you get outside of Mississippi and some of our neighboring states, and they’re already in the $2.80 range. And you pull the lens back even further, and you’re seeing many states such as Florida already above $3.00 a gallon,” said Don Redman, AAA spokesman.

Redman also said storms during hurricane season could also affect gas prices.

“Any storm, tropical storm that we may have this summer, which would cause platforms to shutdown, refineries to shutdown, those type of things, you can expect spikes in the price of gasoline. But baring that, we think that prices will even though be higher, like prices we haven’t seen since 2014. But I don’t think any tremendous spike. I think it will be a steady drip and higher prices until we get through.”

To cut back on gas use and prices, officials suggest lightening the load by taking things out of your trunk that you don’t need. They also suggest drivers combine errands. Ride around town with your windows down, and roll them up when you’re on the interstate or highway.

For those of you thinking of cutting costs on gas, leaders said don’t try to cut gas prices by putting the wrong gas in your car or you could cost yourself more money in the long run.