Gas prices skyrocket across Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Gas prices are the highest they have been in seven years said the rise is fueled by COVID restrictions from oil companies.

It’s a pain at the pump dozens are experiencing after doing this motion, spending more than expected.

“I am hoping they go back down to at least two dollars,” said driver Graftie McDaniels.



“I just hope it could go back to being normal you know I don’t think we will ever see that again,” said driver Gloria Gonnillini.

Normal affordable gas prices Gonnillini said she once remembers. I live in Utica, so I have to travel every day to Jackson.



According to the website Gas Buddy, gas prices have seen an uptick in the last month as oil prices grow at 3 percent surprising $80 per barrel. Some of the highest prices since 2014.

“It impacts my whole income I am on a fixed income and it cost money for gas and it cost money to go anywhere,” said driver, Mel Tooper.



“The average price in Jackson about $2.92 a gallon that’s about a dollar in ten cents more than last year,” said Patrick De Hann, head of petroleum analysis for Gas Buddy.



Hann said rising prices come after loosened COVID-19 restrictions that have led to a high demand.

“All of this happening in part due to COVID 19 Demand initially plummeting the start of the pandemic but has come roaring back that miss-match between supply and demand is pushing up oil prices and gas prices,” De Hann.



Leaving daily commuters with one choice of paying the increased price.

“I have never added it up but its a lot I fill up a couple times a week attest sometimes more,” said Gonnillini.



“For now it looks like prices may have more upside that is they may continue to go up for another couple of weeks maybe into early winter,” said De Hann.

Patrick De Hann said to navigate the most affordable gas prices in your area you can download the app Gas Buddy.