JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Ice caused a gas station canopy to collapse in Jackson. The incident happened at the S-Mart gas station.

Employees at the store said they’re still open for business. No one was injured.

ICE STORM DAMAGE⚠️Right down the road from the down tree. The S-Mart gas station roof collapsed. I tried to speak with the manager, but they weren’t in yet. One of the workers says they’re still open. When she came to work this is what she saw…. pic.twitter.com/x5E7LsuQyD — Anna Farish (@annaonair12) February 18, 2021

Ice also caused gas station canopies to collapse in Clinton and Natchez.