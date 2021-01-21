Gas station clerk reacts to selling $1 million lottery ticket in Copiah County

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – One person is $1 million richer after buying a winning Mega Millions ticket in Copiah County.

The RBs One Stop on Highway 28 in Hazlehurst is where one lucky winner matched all five white ball winning numbers worth $1 million. The player did not choose the Megaplier option, which would have doubled the winnings.

The clerk who sold the winning ticket said it’s exciting to have a winner from here in Hazlehurst.

“That’s exciting to know that a small slip of paper like that can come through your hands and means so much to someone that can change their life. That’s exciting,” said Tracy Whitehead.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.