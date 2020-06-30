Gate openings at Muddy Bayou structure to increase

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District agreed to increase the gate openings at the Muddy Bayou structure. They will also lower the Eagle Lake water level by approximately 0.5 feet per day.

The revised operation plan was implemented by the USACE today. Gate openings will be adjusted to maintain the desired rate of fall and to maintain a high water velocity through the gates to discourage the migration of Asian carp into Eagle Lake. Additional operational changes are anticipated as water levels recede.

The water levels in Eagle Lake are managed in accordance with the Eagle Lake Water Level Management Agreement. The agreement was signed in 2000 by representatives of the USACE Vicksburg District; the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, MDWFP, the Warren County Board of Supervisors, and the Madison Parish Police Jury.

MDWFP