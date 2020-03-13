Gateway Rescue Mission makes changes to prevent spread of coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With three cases of the coronavirus confirmed in Mississippi, Gateway Rescue Mission in Jackson made some changes to prevent the spread of the virus.

According to officials, staff is checking temperatures of some of the people at the shelter. They’ve also suspended volunteers from working at the shelter.

“Our feedings have changed. We shutdown volunteering, suspended volunteers coming in helping serve. We are going to lunch bags from the warehouse. We’re still going to serve the public, but we’re just going to lunch bags to diminish large crowds being crowded in one area,” explained Norman Snow, who is a kitchen supervisor for Gateway.

The shelter will not serve hot food until further notice.