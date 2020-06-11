Gautier woman claims $2M after winning lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, a Gautier woman walked away from the Mississippi Lottery Headquarters as a $2 million winner of the Mega Millions drawing. The player chose to remain anonymous.

“I picked my own numbers, and I always play Megaplier,” she said. “When we heard the Mississippi Lottery was coming to Mississippi, I said I’d be the first to win!”

She purchased her winning ticket from Jerry Lee’s Grocery in Gautier, Miss., where she regularly stops once a week to purchase her tickets.