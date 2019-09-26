GBG Who Dat Key Matchup: Teddy Bridgewater Not Shying Away from the Challenge

The New Orleans Saints have a ton of momentum heading into Sunday nights matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, coming off a road win in Seattle without quarterback Drew Brees.

Teddy Bridgewater says he knows Dallas is “hot” right now, but that the Saints offense has the right tools to be successful.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott leads the league in completion percentage and running back Ezekiel Elliott is averaging 96.3 rushing yards per game.

Saints safety Vonn Bell and linebacker Craig Robertson talk on how the defense is preparing for both Prescott and Elliott.

