George County football coach Alonzo Lawrence shares hilarious video: Hurricane Sally

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, George County High School football coach Alonzo Lawrence uploaded a hilarious video on social media acting as a reporter during the uproar of Hurricane Sally.

The former professional football player can be seen hanging from a tree limb during the rainy and windy conditions.

When asked about the video, Lawrence said, “I saw a lot of videos that people were posting on Facebook about Hurricane Sally, so I decided to join in on the fun. While I was outside grilling, the winds started picking up, and figured it was the right time.”

Lawrence is a former player for the University of Alabama and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

LATEST STORIES: