George County School District cancels school after rain washes out HWY 26

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – School for the George County School District has been canceled school for Tuesday due to rain washing out HWY 26.

According to the George County High School, local school administrators, and all 240-day employees should make arrangements to report to work if they can safely do so.

According to the George County Sheriff’s Office, Singing River Power will be temporarily shutting down the power lines on Hwy 26 from Bennett Rd to Benndale in order to bring in cranes for vehicle recovery at the washout.