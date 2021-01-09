George County’s Frygole returning to Indiana for one more season

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Former George County standout Tyrese Fryfogle is returning to Indiana University for another season, the wide receiver announced on Friday.

Even though he has already earned his degree and has the opportunity to declare for the NFL, Fryfogle said he is returning on his worst behavior. Below is his full statement:

First, I would like to thank God for an opportunity to play football and earn a degree from Indiana University. This year has been filled with many unknowns and ups and downs. But I found a way to make the best of it. I have been presented with the opportunity to declare for the NFL draft. However, after long talks with my mom, family, friends, and coaches, I have decided to return for my last year of eligibility at Indiana University. My work here at Indiana University is not yet finished. There are many great things in store for this football team in 2021. The future is very bright and I am excited to be a part of it. #Leo

It’s not a threat, it’s a promise…I’m coming back on my worst behavior… pic.twitter.com/hu4kAStFC9 — Ty Fryfogle (@Ty_Fry3) January 9, 2021

Fryfogle is a Lucedale native and former athlete for George County High School.

