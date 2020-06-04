George Floyd protests bring renewed attention to local cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– Protests over the death of George Floyd are bringing renewed attentioned to local cases.



Mario Clark died last year. His family says he was beaten to death by Jackson police officers. The family and others were protesting outside the police department.

All across the nation protests have taken place in the name of George Floyd whose death was caught on video.



All four officers involved are now charged, but here in a Mississippi a family has been crying out for justice after they claim officers used excessive force in February 2019. The family was trying to get help taking their loved one with schizophrenia to the hospital.

The coroner reported his death a homicide.

What angers the late Clark’s brother, Malcolm Elder, even more about the whole situation right now is that while protests have gone on for George Floyd with one scheduled this weekend

he doesn’t believe he is addressing the issues here in Jackson.

An internal affairs investigation ended with the officers fired for not filing reports about the incident. I contact the FBI and was told they can’t confirm or deny whether a matter is under investigation. I also reached out to the district attorney’s office and the City of Jackson.

