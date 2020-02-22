Georgia Blue temporarily closed due to small kitchen fire

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV)- Following Georgia Blue’s small kitchen fire Saturday morning, the general manager of the restaurant says the doors will close temporarily.

“After experiencing an unfortunate small fire this morning, we are sadly forced to close for business today and tomorrow with certainty. Please know that we are diligently working to get everything cleaned and ready to serve you!”

They encourage customers to visit their Madison Georgia Blue or Genna Benna in Brandon until the reopening of the restaurant.