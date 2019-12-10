Georgia hires former Ole Miss head football coach Matt Luke

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Ole Miss head football coach Matt Luke was hired by the University of Georgia. He will be the team’s associative head coach and offensive line coach.

The job opened after Sam Pittman left Athens to become the new head coach at the University of Arkansas.

Luke was fired by the University of Mississippi last week.

Ole Miss Athletic Director Keith Carter announced Lane Kiffin would be the new head coach for the football team. Kiffin was officially introduced to the university on Monday.