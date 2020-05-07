Germantown High School teachers distribute graduation signs to 278 seniors

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — It’s been a unique semester for graduating seniors at Germantown High School. The coronavirus has taken a few special things away from them, which won’t be returned.

“We are thinking about them,” Principal Wesley Quick said. “We love them. We haven’t forgotten about them, we’ve been working hard.”

Faculty gathered Thursday at the school to collect and distribute graduation signs for all 278 seniors across Madison, in an attempt to compensate for not having a graduation ceremony.

It was a particularly emotional day for teachers like Christy Walker, who has been teaching at GHS since the day they opened their doors nine years ago.

“We haven’t seen each other,” Ms. Walker said. “So getting to go to these different neighborhoods, seeing the smiles on their face, it’s gonna be great just to go out and see people.”

One senior, Jackson Dew, said that he knows his teachers are trying as hard as possible to make the last few weeks of being seniors special, despite the unfortunate circumstances.

“It’s just good to have people see how you succeed and recognize that,” Dew said. “I’ll miss it. I’ll miss it very much.”

In addition to the sign delivery, Principal Quick said he will still be holding an individual graduation ceremony for every single senior by appointment.

“We’re gonna do it at the high school,” Principal Quick explained. “[We’re gonna] provide an opportunity for the family to see them in their cap and gown and walk down the aisle so to say at the coliseum.”

Like Ms. Walker, Principal Quick has also been at GHS for all nine years, and he said this will be one he’ll never forget.