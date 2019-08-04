Get out and vote! Know your polling locations, times

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mayor of Edwards gave Hinds Co. candidates a chance to gain some new supporters on Saturday, before election day.

Edwards Mayor Marcus Wallace said “it shouldn’t make a difference of democrat or republican, political parties- all candidates should be able to come together to an event like this and let the citizens hear your platforms, because at the end of the day, let them decide who they want…”

Wallace is running for re-election against against candidates Butch Lee, Ricky Pennington Jr. and Willie Simmons.

Polling places will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

