Geyser Falls won’t open for 2020

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl River Resort announced its Geyser Falls Water Theme Park will not open to the public for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to officials, 2020 season passes will still be valid in 2021.
If customers would like a refund, they may contact 601-663-0410.
