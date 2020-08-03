Geyser Falls won’t open for 2020

Coronavirus Information

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl River Resort announced its Geyser Falls Water Theme Park will not open to the public for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to officials, 2020 season passes will still be valid in 2021.

If customers would like a refund, they may contact 601-663-0410.

