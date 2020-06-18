Snapping turtles recovered by Central Mississippi Turtle Rescue

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Central Mississippi Turtle Rescue saved seven snapping turtles with the help of community donations.

The turtles captured Wednesday ranged from 30 pounds to 124 pounds. The owners of the non-profit rescue organization managed to get 25 tanks ready for the tortoises to remain stationed in.

They will also be given a DNA test to determine their location of origin and then released back into the wilderness.

Courtesy: Central MS Turtle Rescue

