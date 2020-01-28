Girl recognized for bravery during 2018 hostage situation

FULTON, Miss. – A young girl who was held hostage for hours after her father was killed in Mississippi has been recognized by a sheriff’s office.

WTVA-TV reports Mikylah Blackburn received a certificate of bravery and other items from the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

The sheriff says her communications with officials during a 32-hour standoff in late 2018 helped saved the lives of two deputies. Authorities say Nathan Shepard killed the girl’s father and then held her hostage.

The girl used her cellphone to tell authorities he was armed. Shepard was later killed and Blackburn was rescued safely.