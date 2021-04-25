Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi and Amerigroup unveil new badge, and summer camp scholarships

First Lady of Mississippi, Elee Reeves, joins the Girl Scouts and Amerigroup to unveil new opportunities for current Girl Scouts and interested youth across the state.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi and Amerigroup, a nationwide coordinator of Medicaid and Medicare healthcare insurance benefits, have joined forces to develop and launch new healthy living programs and opportunities for both current Mississippi Girl Scouts as well as statewide youth who are interested in joining a Girl Scout troop.

With the support of Amerigroup funding, Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi has developed a new badge program that promotes healthy behaviors for youth aged 5 to 18. The program focuses on healthy mind, healthy body and healthy eating initiatives that Girl Scouts can learn about and complete to earn a newly unveiled health badge. To ensure widespread access to this program, Amerigroup is covering Girl Scout enrollment fees for 200 underserved youth who live in high poverty areas across the state.

Through an additional donation, Amerigroup is also offering 20 scholarships for Girl Scouts across Mississippi to participate in “Girls on the Go,” a resident summer camp that is designed around the three healthy living areas promoted by the new Healthy Living badge program. This summer camp will be held between June 6 and 9, at Camp Ita Kana, which is eight miles north of Wiggins, Miss. Girls on the Go programing will introduce participants to traditional and non-traditional ways to engage in healthy activities. Amerigroup’s scholarships also include transportation to the Camp.

“Amerigroup’s collaboration with Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi is creating opportunities to bring healthy solutions to Mississippi that address the needs of vulnerable communities and ensure better future outcomes for children,” said Tara Clark, who leads Amerigroup Mississippi. “Together, we are laying the foundation for a healthier generation and redefining what’s possible for our children’s future success.”

These new Healthy Living programs and Amerigroup’s support were announced during an unveiling event on April 21, at Girl Scout offices in Jackson.