Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi and Amerigroup Unveil New Badge, Healthy Living Program, and Summer Camp Scholarships

First Lady of Mississippi, Elee Reeves, joins the Girl Scouts and Amerigroup to unveil new opportunities for current Girl Scouts and interested youth across the state.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi and Amerigroup, a nationwide coordinator of Medicaid and Medicare healthcare insurance benefits, have joined forces to develop and launch new healthy living programs and opportunities for both current Mississippi Girl Scouts as well as statewide youth who are interested in joining a Girl Scout troop.

With the support of Amerigroup funding, Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi has developed a new badge program that promotes healthy behaviors for youth aged 5 to 18. The program focuses on healthy mind, healthy body and healthy eating initiatives that Girl Scouts can learn about and complete to earn a newly unveiled health badge. To ensure widespread access to this program, Amerigroup is covering Girl Scout enrollment fees for 200 underserved youth who live in high poverty areas across the state.

Through an additional donation, Amerigroup is also offering 20 scholarships for Girl Scouts across Mississippi to participate in “Girls on the Go,” a resident summer camp that is designed around the three healthy living areas promoted by the new Healthy Living badge program. This summer camp will be held between June 6 and 9, at Camp Ita Kana, which is eight miles north of Wiggins, Miss. Camp Ita Kana is located on 339 beautifully wooded acres and offers comfortable, modern amenities. Girls on the Go programing will introduce participants to traditional and non-traditional ways to engage in healthy activities. Amerigroup’s scholarships also include transportation to the Camp.

“Amerigroup’s collaboration with Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi is creating opportunities to bring healthy solutions to Mississippi that address the needs of vulnerable communities and ensure better future outcomes for children,” said Tara Clark, who leads Amerigroup Mississippi. “Together, we are laying the foundation for a healthier generation and redefining what’s possible for our children’s future success.”

These new Healthy Living programs and Amerigroup’s support were announced during an unveiling event on April 21, at Girl Scout offices in Jackson, Miss. The event was attended by the First Lady of Mississippi, Elee Reeves, who is an avid supporter of the Girl Scouts.

“The Girl Scouts have been a powerful force for me and all three of my daughters by teaching us leadership, teamwork and self-confidence, as well as instilling a passion to succeed and improve our communities,” said Mississippi First Lady Elee Reeves. “I’m grateful to see the tremendous impact that Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi has on the lives of youth across our state, and I thank Amerigroup for joining our cause to improve lives and build stronger, healthier futures.”

First Lady Elee Reeves joined Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi as a child and then went on to serve as a Girl Scout leader for 22 years. She was a member of the Board of Directors for Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi and currently serves as her youngest daughter’s troop leader.

“We are thrilled with the opportunity to partner with Amerigroup to create new opportunities for girls across our state, and we have been honored to have the support of First Lady Elee Reeves to help further our mission of building girls of courage, confidence and character – girls who make the world a better place,” said Becky Traweek, CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi.

Amerigroup and Girl Scouts of Mississippi will continue their collaboration through the summer, and then through the fall, when Girl Scouts kicks off its “Fall Games” at Camp Ita Kana, which will continue to engage youth in healthy activities such as yoga, Zumba, disc golf, horseback riding, golf and an introduction to martial arts. Then in February, a “Sweetheart Spectacular” event is planned to feature a healthy cooking demonstration. Additional partnerships with local community colleges who offer degrees in culinary programs are expected. For more information about Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi programing and these upcoming events, visit www.gsgms.org.

About Girl Scouts of the USA

We’re 2.5 million strong—more than 1.7 million girls and 750,000 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) to change the world. Our extraordinary journey began more than 100 years ago with the original G.I.R.L., Juliette Gordon “Daisy” Low. On March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia, she organized the very first Girl Scout troop, and every year since, we’ve honored her vision and legacy, building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. We’re the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. And with programs from coast to coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.gsgms.org.

About Amerigroup Mississippi

Amerigroup has more than 29 years of experience coordinating care with state-sponsored programs through our affiliated plans. Together with our health plan affiliates, we serve 8.8 million members in state-sponsored programs across 23 states. In 2020 we began partnering with numerous organizations across Mississippi, focused on expanding services and programs for important health issues like food insecurity, diabetes, childhood obesity, and employment skills. By developing these relationships, we listen and learn how we can best support the important work already being done—and together have an even greater impact in communities. We’re excited to expand our work even further in 2021. For more information about Amerigroup Mississippi, visit www.amerigroupms.com.