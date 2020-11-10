Girlfriend of suspected Canton McDonald’s shooter charged with murder

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The girlfriend of the suspect who allegedly shot four people, including a 13-year-old, at a Canton McDonald’s has been arrested in connection to the incident.

Rowena Shyanne Triplett, 23, has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder, according to prison records. She is being held in the Madison County Detention Center.

Rowena Shyanne Triplett

Deondric Devontae-Remon Green

Triplett’s boyfriend, 20-year-old Deondric Devontae-Remon Green, was arrested in connection to the case.

Police said Green shot four people at the Canton McDonald’s on Wednesday, October 21. They said all four victims were males. One man died at the scene. The youngest victim, 13-year-old Robert Luckett, Jr., passed away a few days after the shooting.

At this time, Green has been given no bond. Last month, Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said the investigation has been turned over to MBI.

Authorities said they believe the motive for the shooting was a retaliation to a previous shooting.

