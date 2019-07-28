Girls-2-Women offers life skills to young girls around Metro

Bianca Foster started Girls2Women back in 2016 as a mentoring group for 10 girls, but now that number has quadrupled.

“I wanted to show them a positive role model. Somebody that looks exactly like them, come from places where they come from, and do something positive for the City of Jackson.”

For seven weeks, each girls learns the value of networking, self-worth, and the power of an education. Foster explained many times young girls come in shy, but leave with a more than outgoing personality.

Laila Young, who’s a high schooler, had doubts when she was first asked to participate.

“When I first heard about it, I didn’t want to come because I thought that it wasn’t going to be fun, but the amount that I’ve grown over the summer… I feel like that’s really what matters in the end.”

Foster agrees with Young. She said she’s watched the young ladies from kindergarten all the way to high school grow right in front of her eyes every summer.

This year, G2W grew in a different way. They created a career bucket list and tried to find as many women in these professions as possible.

“We’ve met the owner of Chick-fil-A in Byram… We’ve had teachers, nurses, missionaries, to come in and just expose themselves to the girls and their career and what they do… and it was very influential because they saw it. There’s somebody, a female, some of them black females, that I can be.”

As for Summer 2020, Foster hopes the turn out for mentees and mentors will be bigger and better, and she’s hoping to receive some assistance.

Foster explained on this mentoring venture, she funds activities with her own money for the nearly 43 girls, with the help of their parents.

She’s hopes in the next year she can gain more grants and sponsorships so the girls can be exposed to more activities.

To help G2W, send Bianca Foster a message here.