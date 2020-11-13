Giving Hope: St. Jude Art Festival

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Students at Mississippi Schools for the Deaf and the Blind took part in a St. Jude Art Festival. The theme of the festival was “Giving Hope.” Organizers aimed to shine a light on the story of art instructor Leah Whisenant.

She was diagnosed with a brain tumor at the age of seven. Whisenant was diagnosed with another brain tumor at the beginning of this school year. She said one of the things that has kept her hopeful was channeling her personal experience through artwork. Ultimately, the message she wants to get across to her students.

“It helps me know that one day this will all be over with. Right now, it’s scary, but one day, I’ll be over with it. I’ll be at home with my family. I’ll be able to go back to school again, and it’s one word that’s always given me the strength to fight,” Whisenant stated.

All the funds raised will be donated to St. Jude children’s Hospital.

