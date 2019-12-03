Giving Tuesday: How to donate to local charities and organizations

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV) – This year’s Giving Tuesday falls on December 3, 2019. The movement always falls on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and is often stylized by the popular hashtag, #Giving Tuesday.
The day was created to jump-start an international day of charitable giving at the beginning of the Christmas holiday season. Several national and local organizations take part, in hopes of raising funds to continue their missions of bettering the community.
In 2018, charitable giving from the holiday exceeded $427 billion. To donate to a charity or organization, see the list below.
- Human Society of the United States https://secure.humanesociety.org/site/Donation2?24546.donation=form1&df_id=24546&s_src=tw_post_invalid+date&utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=2019_eoy_givingtuesday&utm_content=kingman_vignette_4
- The Emmett Till Memorial Foundation https://www.paypal.me/emmetttill
- University Press of Mississippi https://www.upress.state.ms.us/Support-the-Press
- Children’s of Mississippi https://umc.edu/Office_of_Development/together.html
- Mississippi Museum of Art https://www.paypal.com/donate/?token=Vh2Y3nMwQPuSwn-jML9ggrGCjbA7OcKL3MrNW321l5N76F58ilp90dJilqIQKYwbg6AXdm&country.x=US&locale.x=US
- American Cancer Society https://donate3.cancer.org/?campaign=search&utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=&utm_term=giving%20tuesday&utm_content=_dc|pcrid|399923029919|pmt|e|pkw|giving%20tuesday|slid||pgrid|88292139990|ptaid|kwd-41033458767|&gclid=CjwKCAiArJjvBRACEiwA-Wiqq-Zi1U7X2NcTj2b7VkDKhLCTvq7ZASHDyv8Fdg2N_RueQmS79eHb5RoCaFkQAvD_BwE
- Operation Shoestring
If ever unsure about the legitimacy of a charity, visit https://www.irs.gov/