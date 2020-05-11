Global Silicon Valley and Belhaven University partner for innovative MBA

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Global Silicon Valley (GSV) and Belhaven University announced their new partnership to offer a graduate-level program focused on developing entrepreneurs. The online GSV MBA degree is designed by highly experienced investors and entrepreneurs from GSV and its network of startups, advisors, educators and other leaders throughout the Innovation Economy.

GSV’s Founder and CEO Michael Moe and Belhaven University President Dr. Roger Parrott created the partnership with the desire to make the GSV MBA the premier entrepreneurship MBA program.

“Entrepreneurs are the engine for the Innovation Economy,” said Moe. “Our goal for the GSV MBA is to provide the fuel for students in our program to create the stars of tomorrow.”

Students will be able to test the models and strategies learned in the classroom by creating a company, launching a real business, and finally pitching their venture in front of investors. Classes are offered in seven-week segments, and students will gain access to and insight from leaders in the entrepreneurial business community.

Dr. Parrott added, “Inspired vision, turned into actionable results is the goal of this MBA­­­–come with a dream for your new business, and through the program students will build out all the components ready to launch right after graduation. I’m thankful for how the front-edge entrepreneurial experience of Michael Moe and GSV is blended with the academic innovation of Belhaven University to create a degree option that makes it one-of-a-kind. We’re going to have some very successful graduates.”

The first GSV MBA class is now forming for the summer. Visit https://gsvmba.org/ for more information.