Godbolt Sentencing: Jurors hear emotional testimony from victims’ families

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – After Willie Cory Godbolt was convicted on all 12 counts against him, the sentencing phase of the trial is underway in Pike County.

On Wednesday, jurors heard emotional testimony from the victims’ families. They were asked how the tragic event impacted their lives.

In May 2017, Godbolt killed four people at his in-laws’ home, including a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy. Two young people were killed at a second home, and a married couple was killed at a third home.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case, while the defense is calling for life in prison without the possibility of parole.