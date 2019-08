JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- When the smoke clears on August 27, one candidate will emerge as the Republican nominee for Governor in Mississippi. Until then both Tate Reeves and Bill Waller, Jr. are combing through their schedules (and budgets) trying to make every stump speech and every dollar of paid media count.

The last days of a race can tell voters a lot about the person they may be voting for; their record, their views, and their character - namely do they go negative or do they take the high road. In the case of this runoff, its a mixture of both.