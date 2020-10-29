Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino floods in wake of Hurricane Zeta

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Cars went underwater at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Biloxi Wednesday night during Hurricane Zeta.

The first floor of the parking garage flooded as the storm surge by Hurricane Zeta pushed approximately four feet of water inland.

