Golden ticket search: Jelly Belly founder hosts treasure hunt, winner gets candy factory

In this Oct. 12, 2011 photo, David Klein, a man who invented the Jelly Belly, poses for photos in Covina, Calif. Klein is the Willie Wonka of this small Los Angeles suburb, joyfully leading children and their parents past mounds of chewy, crunchy, sugary confections with names like Sandy Candy, Zombie Heart and Gummy Bacon. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The founder of Jelly Belly is hosting a series of cash prize treasure hunts around the country before his retirement. Anyone that participates will then be eligible to search for the ultimate treasure, which is a key to one of his candy factories.

According to a press release, David Klein and his partner have started going across the USA hiding “gold style tickets in the form of necklaces in places they come across with an interesting story.”

“The biggest and best part of these treasure hunts is that anyone who joins at least one treasure hunt will be eligible to search for THE ULTIMATE TREASURE, which will be the key to one of his candy factories and an all-expenses-paid trip and education to a candy-making university,” Klein said.

Those who wish to get involved just need to pay an entry fee of $49.99 to get access to their state’s clue.

The company said that each treasure hunt is valued at $5,000, and only 1,000 people can participate in each treasure hunt.