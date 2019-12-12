Golding Barge Line expanding operations in Vicksburg, creating 25 jobs

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Golding Barge Line, an inland water transportation company, is expanding operations in Vicksburg.

The project is a $20-million corporate investment and will create 25 jobs.

“Mississippi’s transportation network is one of the best in the country, from our integrated highway and interstate systems to our waterways that provide companies like Golding Barge Line with exceptional, convenient access to consumers around the country,” Gov. Phil Bryant said. “I thank the Golding Barge team for adding new jobs in Vicksburg and for their continued trust in our workforce and business environment.”

The company specializes in the movement of refined petroleum products, petrochemicals, and chemical products throughout the U.S.’s inland waterway system.

“We are excited about this opportunity to grow our business. This expansion will provide more employment opportunities, as well as increased stability and job security for the current Golding Barge Line team,” said Golding Barge Line President Austin Golding. “This new equipment will operate around the country within the supply chains of some of the world’s largest oil companies. The revenue it generates will come out of those companies and into our community through payroll and our vendor partnerships. Being in Vicksburg gives us a recruiting advantage, and that advantage has allowed a small family-owned operator to compete with large publicly traded operators.”

The Mississippi Development Authority approves Golden Barge Line for the Advantage Jobs Rebate program. The program provides a rebate to eligible businesses that create new jobs that exceed the average annual wage of the state or the county in which the company locates or expands.

“Golding Barge Line’s expansion in Vicksburg is an exciting economic development win for the people of Warren County, creating dozens of new career opportunities that will benefit the local economy while supporting the Mississippi-based company’s continued successful growth for years to come,” said MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough, Jr.

It is in Golding Barge Line plans to have 25 jobs filled by the end of 2020.