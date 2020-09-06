GAUTIER, Miss. (AP) — Residents in a coastal Mississippi city can now get around in more places in golf carts.
Gautier City Council passed an ordinance that went into effect Friday allowing golf carts on any city street where the speed limit is 25 mph (40 kph), WLOX-TV reported.
Golf cart owners have to purchase a decal for $25 to operate the vehicles on city streets.
Golf carts also have to follow all traffic and parking rules.
LATEST STORIES:
- Harris warns suppression, interference could alter election
- Golf carts now allowed on roads of Mississippi coastal city
- Can a snake crawl into your mouth while you’re asleep? Here’s what experts say
- Report: 60 COVID-19 deaths traced to college campuses
- Jogger detained in Florida for fitting suspect description offered job by sheriff