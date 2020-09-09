Good Neighbor Day cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Greenbrook Flowers in Jackson announced on Wednesday that its annual Good Neighbor Day event has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was scheduled to happen in September. Every year, the flower shop gives away free bouquets of roses; you keep one for yourself and share the rest with your neighbors.

The floral company said they will reschedule for a later date.

