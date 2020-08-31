Good Sam and Extra Table seek volunteers to unload donated food

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hub for the Hungry, powered by Good Sam and Extra Table, will receive 74,000 pounds of donated food from Dot Foods Thursday at 9:00 a.m. The organizations are seeking volunteers to help get the job done safely and efficiently. Donations will be unloaded at Good Sam’s back parking lot.

Volunteers can message Good Samaritan Center on social media or call the front office to RSVP. All participants must wear a mask.

Governor Tate Reeves declared September as Hunger Awareness Month in Mississippi. This September, Extra Table is offering a full calendar of ways neighbors can learn more about what hunger looks like in Mississippi.

Extra Table’s Hunger Awareness Month calendar highlights opportunities for service and education while demonstrating the importance and impact a donation to Extra Table has on our state, where 1 in 5 Mississippians were struggling with hunger prior to COVID-19.

