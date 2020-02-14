Good Samaritan Center’s Volunteer Saturday & West Street Clean-Up

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -On Feb. 15, the Good Samaritan Center will host its monthly Volunteer Saturday.

Good Samaritan will be partnering with Milsaps College’s 1 Campus 1 Community to clean up West Street in preparation for the 13th Annual Mississippi Blues Marathon on Feb. 29.

“We’re very proud of our community, Millsaps’ location in Jackson, and our connections in Midtown… We’re excited for the area to look its best as the runners come through,” says Lori Till, Director of 1 Campus 1 Community.

Volunteers are asked to meet at Coffee Prose, behind Millsaps College on the corner of West Street and Millsaps Avenue, between 8:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m.

Parking is available along Millsaps Avenue; please don’t fill up the parking lot! Grab a coffee and be ready to start by 9 a.m.! Good Samaritan is requesting that clean-up participants please bring work gloves, trash grabbers, and lawn equipment, such as trimmers, mowers, and leaf blowers, if possible. There are various activities available for community members, aged 8-years and up, to work on at the Center in addition to the West Street Clean-Up. Individuals interested in working at the Center will meet from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Volunteer tasks at the Center vary from sorting and hanging donations for the Clothing Closet to general organization and cleaning The Good Samaritan Center

For more information, contact the Good Samaritan Center at 601-355-6276.