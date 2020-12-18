Good Samaritan gives 77-year-old total home makeover for free

Side of Kevin Smith’s DrainGo truck in front of Ossie May’s house on Norway Dr. on December 18, 2020 (Photo: Kate Cornell/12 News)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — From the outside, it looks like any normal Jackson house, but on the inside, 77-year-old Ossie Taylor has been living in terrible conditions. Roaches, mold, and sewage.

Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes told 12 News earlier this week that we need to take better care of our seniors… and one man watching decided he needed to do something about it.

He has offered to fix up Ms. Taylor’s home with the help of a few coworkers at DrainGo Plumbing, as a Christmas present.

“When you see elderly people needing help and nobody wanted to help,” Smith said. “I just took it upon myself to speak with her about the issue.”

Smith said he had never even heard of Ms. Taylor before he saw our report earlier this week, but that didn’t matter, his heart went out to her and he had to help.

“I’m gonna pay for it out of my pocket,” Smith said.

Ms. Taylor said this present will be lifechanging.

“Oh my gosh,” Ms. Taylor said. “It means a lot. It means a lot. I can’t even tell you how much.”

This job is not going to be quick, but it will be dirty. Smith said it’s nothing he and his coworkers won’t be able to handle.

“A walk in the park,” Smith said.

Smith added that this won’t necessarily be a consistent gesture, but if another senior in Jackson was in trouble, he hopes they’d reach out to him.