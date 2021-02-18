Good Samaritan helps drivers stuck in ice in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The impacts of the freezing rain were evident across the Jackson-metro area Thursday morning. With the cold weather sticking around, it could be a while before the damage is repaired.

On North State Street, the road was partially blocked by a tree that brought down a power line. As some attempted to drive around the debris, they found themselves stuck.

Alex Cage, who lives in Jackson, was out helping drivers battle the ice.

“Well, I’ve been pushing a lot of cars up the hills,” he explained.

Further up the road, the canopy of the S-Mart gas station collapsed due to the weight of the ice. No one was hurt.