Good Samaritan helps save driver from burning car in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A family driving toward Vicksburg on I-20 on Sunday witnessed a fiery crash over the labor day weekend. A good Samaritan said he helped the driver out of the burning car, but he said what he witnessed from a state trooper at the scene was questionable.

Charles Garnes said he and his family were heading to the Coca Cola Museum in Vicksburg when they witnessed the crash.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a semi-truck and a vehicle collided. The vehicle was pushed into cable wires and caught on fire. That’s when Garnes jumped into action, pulling the car driver to safety.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Merit Health River Region. His injuries are not life-threatening. Troopers said the semi-truck driver left the scene.

Garnes said he was happy to help, but he questioned why the trooper didn’t do more at the scene.

“I never saw her cross the interstate. I never saw her offer any service to the injured driver, or to the two guys who were already out of the car.”

Leaders with MHP said the trooper who responded was new to the job. They’re also looking into all aspects surrounding the crash.

Garnes hoping for more accountability for how the situation was handled by troopers.

“If you can imagine just turning to your left. That’s physically what the trooper had to do in order to see the car catch on fire in front of her, because she didn’t have to drive to the scene. It happened on her scene.”

Fire officials in Warren County confirmed two other passengers in the vehicle ran into the woods. Garnes said he ran into them later.

“As we’re walking out, who do we see standing in the line buying some water at the convenience store, but the original two guys that had gotten out of the car and left their buddy on the side of the road, while they snucked down into the woods.”

Garnes said he told the trooper that the semi-truck driver caused the crash. Corporal Marcus White, with MHP, said he has no knowledge of a witness statement, but he plans to look into it.

