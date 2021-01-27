Good Samaritan pays for groceries at west Columbus supermarket

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A mysterious man paid off $2,000 in grocery bills for some unexpecting customers in west Columbus Wednesday afternoon.

Margaret Rembert’s bill was about $20. She left work early to make a quick stop at the Aldi on West Mound Street.

Rembert needed things like bread, eggs, and hot dog buns for her grandson.

“I get to the line, I walk up to the cashier, I get ready to pay, and a little note is on the pay machine and it says, ‘You don’t have to pay today,’” Rembert said. “I said, ‘What does that mean?’ She said, ‘You don’t have to pay.’ I said, ‘Then who will pay?’ She said, ‘He will.’ Then she pointed to a gentleman, nice looking, well dressed, business looking young man.”

Rembert started crying and became overwhelmed.

The man then told the cashier to get a gift card, put $100 on it, and then he gave it to Rembert.

Workers said the man was in the store for about 45 minutes and that this was the second time he had done this at the store.

“His heart is so big,” Rembert said. “I speak blessing not only to him, but to his family for generations to come.”