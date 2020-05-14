1  of  2
Goodman woman killed in crash on I-55 in Yazoo County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a Goodman woman.

The crash happened on I-55 near the 134 mile marker in Yazoo County just after 6:00 Wednesday night.

According to troopers, a 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling southbound when one of the tires blew out, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle left the road and collided with several trees.

The driver, 39-year-old Latoya Nash, died from her injuries. Troopers said she was the only person inside the vehicle, and she was not wearing a seatbelt.

