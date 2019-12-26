Goodwill expected to receive large influx of donations

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- It’s the day after Christmas but the giving hasn’t stopped just yet. The nonprofit organization, Goodwill, sees a large arrival in shoppers and donors following Christmas Day through New Years.

Goodwill’s mission is to help those in need not just with offering clothes at a low price, but also by providing job opportunities for those who may struggle with disabilities or other employment barriers.

“We help people with disabilities and other barriers of employment gain meaningful work and that happens through the generosity of the community. Every time someone donates and every time someone ships their treasure, that creates a job,” said David Hollingsworth, CEO and President of Goodwill.

Hollingsworth says December 31st is their busiest day of the year.

Goodwill partners with other vocational organizations in the state to employ those with disabilities.